DTRT Health Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 1st (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

DTRT Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DTRTU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 1st. DTRT Health Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of DTRT Health Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of DTRTU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. DTRT Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,161,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,151,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $14,141,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $10,100,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $8,086,000.

