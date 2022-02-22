DubaiCoin Price Tops $1.20 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023195 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015717 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004264 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001337 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

