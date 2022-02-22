DuckDaoDime Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $9.11 or 0.00024024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $265,029.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.90 or 0.06876516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,954.70 or 1.00079148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049704 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

