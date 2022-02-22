Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUFRY shares. Baader Bank lowered shares of Dufry to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Dufry stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Dufry has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

