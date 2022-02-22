Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Dundee Securities downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of DPMLF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.