Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Dundee Securities downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of DPMLF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

