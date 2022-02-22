Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Lowered to “Hold” at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$10.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.52. 595,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,845. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.99 and a 52-week high of C$9.72.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$76,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,988. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 263,000 shares of company stock worth $1,985,843.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

