DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.17 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.600-$4.900 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,729. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $8,671,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,331,000 after buying an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,080,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,100,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 973,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

