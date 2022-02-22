DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.38 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$1.000 EPS.

DD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.54. 20,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,729. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.59.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.