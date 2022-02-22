Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 1,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY)

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

