DXdao 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $486,385.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, DXdao has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $23.29 million and approximately $486,385.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $472.27 or 0.01242671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00291669 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005307 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003345 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

