dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Shares Up 2%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 97,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 20,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.
About dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)
