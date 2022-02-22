Dynamite (DYNMT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,496.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Dynamite has a total market cap of $13,151.05 and $60,496.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00294543 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005388 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.01240533 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,877 coins and its circulating supply is 387,170 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

