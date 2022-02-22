Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell Acquires 2,500 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. 2,041,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,315. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 151.12, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

