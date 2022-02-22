Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell Acquires 2,500 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of DT stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. 2,041,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,315. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 151.12, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.