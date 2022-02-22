Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Price Up 5%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.47. 2,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $625.04 million, a P/E ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

