Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 61,366 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1,534.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,019,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

