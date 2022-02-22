Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 246,734 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,585.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,734 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.