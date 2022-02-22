Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,366,822 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,366,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,624,000. CenterPoint Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.22% of CenterPoint Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. 64,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

