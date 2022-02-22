Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $34.40 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3,967.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 88,760 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.3% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.39. 34,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.45 and a 200 day moving average of $390.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.23 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

