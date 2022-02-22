Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $19.98 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 323,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.4% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $120,697,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $53,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 86,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,315. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

