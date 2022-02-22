Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $48.35 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 888,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,352,000. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.3% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,475,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. 442,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,022,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $239.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

