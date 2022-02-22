Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 610,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.68% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 61,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

