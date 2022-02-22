Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 283,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,674,000. Centene makes up approximately 1.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in Centene by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Centene by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. 11,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.