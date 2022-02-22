Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 170,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

D stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. 13,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,362. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

