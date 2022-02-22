Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 233,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Bank of America raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. 117,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,453. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $31.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

