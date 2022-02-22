Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,388,000. WESCO International comprises approximately 1.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of WESCO International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,964,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of WCC stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,447. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average of $123.92. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

