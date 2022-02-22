Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. 640,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,235,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

