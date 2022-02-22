Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $7.20 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

NYSE WAL traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $83.41 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

