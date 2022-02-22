Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $126.03 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

