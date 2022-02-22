eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $158,632.90 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

