eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $158,632.90 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 17th, Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.