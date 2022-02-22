eBoost Reaches Market Cap of $937,122.89 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. eBoost has a market cap of $937,122.89 and $22.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00281299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002092 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

