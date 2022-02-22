eCash Market Cap Achieves $1.37 Billion (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $16.41 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.75 or 0.06959617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,995.17 or 1.00172917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050121 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,986,748,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

