Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Trading Down 3.5%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01). 9,030,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 8,883,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £5.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

