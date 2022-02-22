Eden Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $125,694.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $125,694.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00108542 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

