EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.62

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.62 and traded as low as $44.79. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 24,500 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.