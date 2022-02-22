eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Trading Down 0.5%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded eDreams ODIGEO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

