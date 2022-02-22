Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0232 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $7,683.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.68 or 0.00283269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,365,412 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

