Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.13 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $76.13 million and $705,967.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00009887 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008828 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

