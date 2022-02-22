Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $359,891.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $25.62 million and $359,891.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06926895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,800.47 or 1.00318066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050177 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

