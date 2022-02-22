Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.38. Electromed shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 9,799 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on ELMD shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Electromed by 97.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Electromed by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Electromed by 322.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Electromed by 15,334.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

