Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.28

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.28 and traded as low as C$12.33. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$12.39, with a volume of 540,265 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

