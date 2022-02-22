Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. Element Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.