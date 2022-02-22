Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,315. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.