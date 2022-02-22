Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 134.30 ($1.83). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 130.30 ($1.77), with a volume of 512,385 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.80. The firm has a market cap of £758.16 million and a P/E ratio of 86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

