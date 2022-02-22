Ellipsis Market Cap Tops $103.49 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $103.49 million and $14.13 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00108607 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 629,781,257 coins and its circulating supply is 604,365,334 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

