ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.54

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €9.54 ($10.84) and last traded at €9.54 ($10.84), with a volume of 192636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €9.71 ($11.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIL2 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.10 ($16.02).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.