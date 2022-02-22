Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $152.26 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Elrond has a market cap of $3.28 billion and $226.04 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $152.26 or 0.00399946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00194397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,545,490 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

