Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.74

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and traded as low as $46.00. Emera shares last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

EMRAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

