Emerald Crypto Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $304,447.31 and approximately $24.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars.

