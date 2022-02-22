Empirical Capital Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Empirical Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the period. Roblox comprises about 3.5% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,887 shares of company stock worth $18,749,637 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

RBLX stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,227,320. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

