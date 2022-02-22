Empirical Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 4.6% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 593.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.49. 18,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

